Casa Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 688,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,051. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

