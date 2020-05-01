Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,712. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

