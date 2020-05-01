Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 201,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

