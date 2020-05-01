cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 6.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 1,011,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 961,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

