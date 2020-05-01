cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 6.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 1,011,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 961,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter.
About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.