Ccore (CCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $5,124.60 and $12.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

