Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Up 14.7%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s share price was up 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 16,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 989,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

