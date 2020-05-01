Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-112.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.78 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.56-4.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.