Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy its solid top line trend which was retained in first-quarter fiscal 2020. Notably, the metric rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust organic sales growth in the Garden and Pet segments, and contributions from the C&S and Arden acquisitions have been driving its top-line results. However, the company reported bottom line loss as compared to earnings in the prior year quarter. Further, dismal margins and higher SG&A expenses acted as deterrents. Although, management reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 earnings to be in line or slightly above fiscal 2019 reported figure of $1.61, increased investments to drive long-term sustainable growth are likely to weigh on its fiscal 2020 bottom line. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.