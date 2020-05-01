Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.78-2.90 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

