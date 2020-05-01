Cfra Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $115.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

COLM traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 48,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,431. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 in the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

