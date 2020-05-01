Chardan Capital Raises Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $86.00

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $71.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $78.70. 783,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,310. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.11. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,426,115. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.