Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.29. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 2,018,160 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $971.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.51%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.