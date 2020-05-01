ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 420,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,021. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,106 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

