Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 490,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.