Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Sells 15,577 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,886.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 678,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.89. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

