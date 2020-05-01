CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,362,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.74%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.