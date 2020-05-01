CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.
CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.
In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,362,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24.
CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.74%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.