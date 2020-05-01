China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) is NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,868 shares during the period. China Life Insurance makes up approximately 1.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 174,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 556,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.