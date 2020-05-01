Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 54,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 167,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,715. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

