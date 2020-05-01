Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,730. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

