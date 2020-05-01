Church & Dwight Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,433% compared to the typical daily volume of 510 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 1,502,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,078. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

