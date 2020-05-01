Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,931 shares of company stock worth $1,522,638 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 2,284,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,784. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

