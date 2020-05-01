Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cigna worth $89,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 16,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.64. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.35. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

