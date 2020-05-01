Citigroup Boosts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $72.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of COLM traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 370,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

