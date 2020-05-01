Citigroup Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $89.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

