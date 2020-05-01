Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.99, 10,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 177,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

