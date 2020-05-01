Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.38. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 450,213 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.