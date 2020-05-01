Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $589,233.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.04010329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035996 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

