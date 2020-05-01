CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.93. 136,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,205. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

