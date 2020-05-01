Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Co-Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,163. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $339.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.65.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

