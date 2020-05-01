Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.37. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 150,665 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
