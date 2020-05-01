Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.37. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 150,665 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.65.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

