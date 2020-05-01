Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDXS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 13,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,204. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,540 shares in the company, valued at $495,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $446,012. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

