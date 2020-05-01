Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

