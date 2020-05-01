Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $82,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

