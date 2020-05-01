Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

