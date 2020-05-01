Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 481 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 2,692,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

