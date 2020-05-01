Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.31. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 86,806 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.63%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Colony Capital by 1,851.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Colony Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

