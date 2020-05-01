Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was down 5.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.99, approximately 555,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 424,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

