Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CXP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 798,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,846. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

