Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.48 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.
CXP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 798,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,846. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Featured Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.