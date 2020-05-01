Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 33,202,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,720,928. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

