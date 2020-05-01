Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 16%

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) fell 16% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 129,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 43,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

Get Commerce Resources alerts:

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.