Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.94. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 47,605 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $455,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.