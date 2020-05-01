Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 470,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

