Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Trading Up 25%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.55, 16,308 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 359,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.