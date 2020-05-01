Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 35,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,396. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $353.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

