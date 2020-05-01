Comparing Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) & First Defiance Financial (OTCMKTS:FDEF)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.52 $49.37 million $2.53 6.87

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Defiance Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A First Defiance Financial 7.34% 10.64% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

