Comparing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

24.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 3.61 -$69.06 million $3.37 2.15 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.60 $58.73 million $3.56 2.87

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -73.49% 11.26% 8.95% Talos Energy 6.33% 19.16% 7.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.05%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.