Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading Up 9%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.51, approximately 5,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.