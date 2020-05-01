Conduent (CNDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 54,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,831. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $476.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

