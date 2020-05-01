Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.76. Constellium shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 62,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 0.11%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

