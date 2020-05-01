Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.76. Constellium shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 62,215 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
