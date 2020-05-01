Contrasting Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Alderon Iron Ore alerts:

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alderon Iron Ore and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Risk & Volatility

Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -22.80

Profitability

This table compares Alderon Iron Ore and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alderon Iron Ore N/A -5.75% -4.44% Fission Uranium N/A -1.55% -1.54%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Alderon Iron Ore on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alderon Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alderon Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.